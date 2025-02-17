TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler wreck at I-10/I-110 split causes backups across Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials are headed to the Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 split after a crash Monday afternoon.

DoTD cameras show a car trapped under an 18-wheeler. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m.

No information about injuries has been released. WBRZ has contacted BRPD for additional details.