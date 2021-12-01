67°
Latest Weather Blog
Taysom Hill to start at QB for Saints against Cowboys Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS - Taysom Hill will get his first start of the season at quarterback for the Saints when the Cowboys visit the Superdome in primetime Thursday night.
ESPN reported the back-up quarterback and gadget player will line up under center instead of Trevor Siemian, who's gone 0-4 as a starter since leading the Saints to victory over the Buccaneers on Halloween night, the same game where Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending injury in the first half.
The Saints, now 5-6, have also dealt with other injuries during their winless stretch in November including Hill and Alvin Kamara, who've each missed multiple games.
The Saints and Cowboys will kick off at 7:20 Thursday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge