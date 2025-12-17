Tara High School's JAG club donates socks to the homeless

BATON ROUGE - Tara High School in Baton Rouge hosted a community service event on Wednesday, benefiting the homeless.

The school's Jobs for American Graduates club gathered in front of the River Center Library to feed the homeless and donate blankets and socks ahead of the cold weather.

The JAG club, a career readiness course and life skills program, allowed students to implement lessons they've learned from the club into the community by helping others.