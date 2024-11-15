Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for 17-year-old missing since Monday

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl missing since Monday.

Jacey Cousain, 17, was last seen on River Road headed toward Highway 443 in Hammond. She was last seen wearing a khaki skirt and black jacket, deputies said.

Jacey is a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is approximately 5'4" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Jacey’s whereabouts to contact our Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.