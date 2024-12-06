54°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrest two men accused of computer-aided solicitation of minor

Friday, December 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy
Oran Joseph Thomas (L) and Joshua Landry (R)

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people for computer-aided solicitation of minors and indecent behavior with a juvenile earlier this week, including a convicted sex offender from Lafayette.

Oran Joseph Thomas, 45, and Joshua Landry, 35, were both arrested by deputies in Tangipahoa Parish. 

Thomas, who was convicted of a sex crime involving a a child in 2010, was arrested Thursday after planning to meet a person he believed to be a child for sex. He was also arrested Thursday for attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Landry, a Hammond man, was arrested after he also engaged in illegal sexual conversations with someone he thought was a child for several days.

