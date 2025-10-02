88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa deputies: Teen arrested after bringing gun to Ponchatoula High School

59 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 4:15 PM October 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - A Ponchatoula teenager was arrested for bringing a gun onto a high school campus on Thursday. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of a gun sitting in the front seat of a student's car at Ponchatoula High School, which was later confirmed to belong to 17-year-old Thomas Sharp.

Deputies said that no students were in any danger at any time and the school was not placed on lockdown.

This comes one day after a Baton Rouge teenager brought a weapon to school on Wednesday. 

Trending News

Sharp was arrested and booked on one count of possession of a firearm on school property. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days