Tangipahoa deputies: Teen arrested after bringing gun to Ponchatoula High School

PONCHATOULA - A Ponchatoula teenager was arrested for bringing a gun onto a high school campus on Thursday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of a gun sitting in the front seat of a student's car at Ponchatoula High School, which was later confirmed to belong to 17-year-old Thomas Sharp.

Deputies said that no students were in any danger at any time and the school was not placed on lockdown.

This comes one day after a Baton Rouge teenager brought a weapon to school on Wednesday.

Sharp was arrested and booked on one count of possession of a firearm on school property.