Tanger Outlets hosts Trunk or Treat for Ascension Parish kids

1 hour 38 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, October 12 2025 Oct 12, 2025 October 12, 2025 1:13 PM October 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Kids in Ascension Parish enjoyed a fun and safe Halloween on Saturday at the trunk or treat event at the Tanger Outlets in Gonzales.

The event, hosted by local small business owners, offered families a secure place to celebrate the holiday. The festivities included a costume contest, candy, prizes, and a haunted bus.

"They've been waiting in line for three hours, and they're leaving with bags full of candy, full belly of jambalaya to Jimmy John's, great time," said the organizer for the event, Chad Brown.

This is the event's sixth year offering kids a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

