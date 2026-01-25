Table for 2: How longtime diners became the new faces of Mason's Grill

BATON ROUGE — For nearly 25 years, Mason’s Grill has been a place where Baton Rouge families, friends, and regulars have gathered around the table. Now, the longtime neighborhood favorite is entering a new chapter, led by owners who once sat on the other side of the menu.

Founded in 1998, Mason’s Grill didn’t start as the bustling restaurant it is today. The business began as a small coffee shop on Sherwood Forest Boulevard before growing into a full-service restaurant known for its hearty portions and popular brunch scene.

Over the years, former owners Mike and Shirlee Alfandre expanded the menu to include lunch, dinner and brunch dishes that would become staples for loyal customers.

In 2022, the Alfandres passed the torch to Rober and Christina Alamirie, a husband-and-wife team with years of restaurant experience, and a personal connection to Mason’s.

“We went out on a lot of Friday nights, that was our date nights, and this restaurant was one of them,” Owner, Rober Alamirie said.

When the Alamiries took over, customers had one clear message: don’t change what works. The new owners listened, keeping the southern-style menu and atmosphere largely intact while continuing to focus on consistency and quality.

“That was big,” Rober Alamirie said. “It was very important to me, and it was very important to a lot of my guests, to leave it alone. It’s doing well.”

While taking over a beloved local restaurant came with some risk, the Alamiries said the reward has been worth it.

“Definitely a blessing. That’s probably the best decision I’ve made in my life.”

At the heart of Mason’s Grill is a menu designed to satisfy frequent diners. With many regulars visiting several times a week, variety and portion size are key.

“Most of our regulars are here three, four, five times a week. We try to give variety.”

The restaurant is known for made-from-scratch dishes and bold flavors, including customer favorites like shrimp and grits made with local shrimp, chicken and waffles topped with homemade caramel syrup, the Mason’s Plate featuring stuffed shrimp and the Levi’s Smoked Burger, a half-pound patty loaded with ham, cheddar cheese, bacon and an onion ring.

But for the owners, the food is only part of the story. What matters most is the sense of community Mason’s Grill continues to foster.

“It brings me joy to see families coming together every week or four times a week to come and relax and enjoy each other,” Rober Alamirie said.

Mason’s Grill remains more than just a restaurant. It’s a place where memories are made, and where tradition still has a seat at the table.