SWAC releases updated COVID protocols for men's and women's basketball games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its updated policy regarding Men’s and Women’s basketball games that are unable to be played due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



If an institution has a minimum of seven available student-athletes and one countable coach, it must participate in the scheduled basketball contest. If an institution does not have the requisite number of participants, it may still elect at its own discretion to play the contest.



If a team is unable to compete due to COVID-19 related issues the game will be counted as a forfeit for the purpose of the conference standings resulting in a loss for the team that caused the cancellation and a win for the opposing team.



If two opponents are unable to compete due to COVID-19 issues, both teams shall be deemed to have forfeited and each team will be charged with a loss. Institutions at their discretion, can work with each other and the conference office to reschedule the conference contest.



As per NCAA policy, a COVID-19 related forfeit will not change a team's official won-lost record, nor will it impact statistics or coaching records. It will only count for the purpose of the conference standings.



Conference play for SWAC Men’s and Women’s basketball begins on Monday, January 3rd.