Suspicious, gun-carrying individual taken into custody after being spotted near Ascension schools

DUTCHTOWN - Multiple schools were briefly put on lockdown after a person with a gun was spotted walking down a nearby highway on Wednesday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the individual was spotted along LA 74 in the Dutchtown area, prompting lockdowns at the Dutchtown High, Dutchtown Primary and Dutchtown Middle campuses.

Deputies said there was no immediate threat to students and that security was heightened at the schools as a precaution.

The unidentified person who prompted the response was taken into custody, though it was unclear what charges they might face.