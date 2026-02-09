Latest Weather Blog
Suspects in Clinton Mardi Gras parade shooting each being held on $1.8 million bond
CLINTON — The five suspects tied to a Mardi Gras parade shooting in Clinton that injured five people, including a child, are being held each on a $1.8 million bond, East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis told WBRZ.
Kameron Barfield, 21, Noah Basquine, 19, Malik Liggins, 16, Philip Williams, 25, and D'Treylin White, 18, were all arrested within the last two weeks on various charges for their alleged roles in the shooting.
The suspects are not being held in the East Feliciana Parish Jail, but Travis did not disclose where they are being held due to security reasons.
The shooting happened just after noon in front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse, along the route of a Mardi Gras parade that had just begun. Five people were shot, including a 6-year-old.
