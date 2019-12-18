Suspects fleeing traffic stop force cops to draw guns, put school on lockdown

TICKFAW - A suspect wanted after running from a traffic stop was held at gunpoint near a school Wednesday afternoon, according to early reports from authorities involved.

Authorities said three people tried to escape the traffic stop by a Tickfaw Police officer near Nesom Middle School. One of the three was in a sort of standoff with police at some point, though officials provided varying and conflicting accounts of what occurred.

The nearby school was on lockdown at the time the incident was unfolding but authorities said there was no danger to the children and school activity was set to end, as normal, Wednesday afternoon, without concern.

As many as three suspects were involved in fleeing from the traffic stop and, at first, two were reported to be in custody, although it's not clear if anyone was detained when Tickfaw Police provided some early information around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The activity was the talk of the usually quiet village with fewer than 800 citizens just east of I-55 north of Hammond.

There were no reports of injuries.



