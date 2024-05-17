'Suspected tornado' hits Romeville, St. James Parish area

ROMEVILLE - St. James Parish officials said a "suspected tornado" hit the area after a night of severe weather that left roads and schools closed across southeastern Louisiana.

"Some homes were impacted and there are trees down," the parish sheriff's office said, "there are trees down. No injuries or fatalities have been reported."

WBRZ has crews on the way to the site where the likely tornado is believed to have touched down. The National Weather Service will survey the damage to confirm the presence of a tornado and estimate peak winds in the coming days.

The Storm Station was tracking a tornado debris signature on radar in the region shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

We're not out of the woods yet: another round of storms is projected to move over the capital area Friday night.