80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect reportedly shot by law enforcement in Baker neighborhood

2 hours 16 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, August 25 2021 Aug 25, 2021 August 25, 2021 5:49 PM August 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a shooting involving ATF agents and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies. 

The gunfire was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday on McHugh Lane in Baker. Sources said a suspect was shot by law enforcement after approaching officers with a gun.

The suspect was shot in the leg. No other details related to that person's condition were immediately available. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days