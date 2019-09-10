Suspect in custody after reported bank robbery on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A man from Texas was arrested in connection with a reported bank robbery on Siegen Lane Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Dillon Andrew Williams, 26, was arrested about a mile away in a neighborhood near the bank after a brief run from authorities.

Deputies rushed to the Regions Bank near the Perkins Rd. intersection around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies canvassed the area and had Williams in custody less than an hour later.

Williams was arrested near the corner of Oakdale Drive and Oakwilde Ave.

Deputies said a man matching the description of the robber hopped a fence and tried to run when a responding deputy spotted him at a gas station near the bank. A deputy in the neighborhood on the other side of the fence was able to take him into custody.

Surveillance video and photos showed the man identified by deputies as Williams at the counter inside the bank wearing sunglasses, a shirt and hat. When he was taken into custody, Williams was shirtless.

A tattoo across his chest read "truly blessed."

Deputies said Williams passed a teller a note that he had a weapon and demanded money. The teller gave Williams some cash before he ran away from the bank.

Williams will be charged with armed robbery.

“I’m proud of the fast response made by these men and women that led to a quick apprehension,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement. “This kind of coordinated effort is exactly what we need to keep our community safe. I’m grateful no one was hurt, and the suspect is in custody.”