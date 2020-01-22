33°
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting man found dead outside his own home

Thursday, January 16 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man suspected of killing a person just days before the start of the new year.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says 41-year-old Reginald Broadway of Jennings was booked for second-degree murder. 

Joseph Johnson, 28, was found outside his home around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 28, 2019 with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators belive Johnson was shot on Pocahontas Street and was brought back to his house in a vehicle.

Further details about the shooting were unavailable. 

 

