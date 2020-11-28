65°
Supreme Court wont get involved in Central pastor, Tony Spell's case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is for now staying out of a dispute involving the state of Louisiana and a Baton Rouge-area pastor charged with violating state coronavirus restrictions by repeatedly holding large church services.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday evening turned away a request from Life Tabernacle Church pastor Tony Spell to get involved in the dispute. Alito denied the request himself, without asking Louisiana officials to respond and without referring the matter to the full court as often happens when a case is particularly significant or contentious.
Spell sued state and local officials in May after being charged with violating state restrictions. Lower courts ruled against him.
