Supreme Court upholds Obamacare health care law

The Supreme Court on Thursday, ruled in favor of upholding the Affordable Care Act in a decision that confirmed Obamacare as valid and not in opposition to the U.S. constitution, ABC News reports.

The case against Obamacare was helmed by a group of conservative states who claimed that the Act's 'individual mandate' - a requirement for nearly all Americans to obtain health insurance or pay an income tax penalty- is unconstitutional.

But the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Obamacare with a 7-2 vote.

ABC News reports that Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the majority, struck down a lower court ruling and said the plaintiffs did not have standing.

Breyer wrote, "We conclude that the plaintiffs in this suit failed to show a concrete, particularized injury fairly traceable to the defendants’ conduct in enforcing the specific statutory provision they attack as unconstitutional. They have failed to show that they have standing to attack as unconstitutional the Act’s minimum essential coverage provision. Therefore, we reverse the Fifth Circuit’s judgment in respect to standing, vacate the judgment, and remand the case with instructions to dismiss."

Over 20 million Americans depend on the Affordable Care Act for their health insurance, and its requirement that insurance companies cover pre-existing health conditions has been received with widespread support.