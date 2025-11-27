Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about venue

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court has refused to toss out the state’s lawsuit against the TikTok social media platform amid a dispute over whether the case started in the wrong parish.

Six of seven justices voted Wednesday to leave in place a decision by the state’s 1st Circuit Court of Appeal allowing the case to proceed.

One judge at the lower court had recommended sending the case back to the 21st Judicial District to allow for a correction, but was outvoted.

“The allegations of the petition specifically alleged venue was proper in East Baton Rouge Parish,” Judge Tess Stromberg wrote in August. “Although it appears plaintiff (the state of Louisiana) filed a motion to file an amended petition asserting this was a typographical error and it should have been Livingston Parish, there is no information in the writ application to confirm whether that motion was granted.

“I would … remand this matter to the district court,” Stromberg wrote.

Before the lawsuit was filed, Louisiana’s education secretary in 2023 had urged public school systems to remove TikTok from publicly owned devices amid concerns about security and privacy.

According to Louisiana, TikTok rots the mental health of its users. A court filing cited "social manipulation" to keep youths addicted to apps.

So far, court proceedings haven’t gotten into the merits of the state’s arguments.