Superintendent says East Feliciana parents can expect more engagement during new school year

EAST FELICIANA — East Feliciana School District will begin its classes for students on Monday.

Superintendent Keisha Netterville said this year they are becoming more innovative and engaging with students and parents. She says they are making it easier for parents to check their students' grades.

“We have partnered with Ed Gear and J-Campus to make sure our parents have access to their students' real-time data. They can access the J-Campus student app and have real-time data on their student progress across the school year,” Netterville said.

She said they are working to establish a parent-teacher organization to bridge the gap between the district and families. She encourages all families to participate in at least one family engagement event throughout the school year.

"Our first phase is the membership drive. We're looking at getting parents involved and community members involved to take part in our students' wellbeing."

Netterville said there should not be any transportation issues and that school safety is a top priority. She encourages students to get plenty of rest and eat breakfast ahead of the first day of classes.