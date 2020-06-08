Superdome to light up Monday night in honor of George Floyd

85°
Monday, June 08 2020
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Officials will light the Mercedes-Benz Superdome crimson and gold Monday night in honor of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced plans to light the dome as the Houston mayor asks city leaders nationwide to honor Floyd at their government offices and other buildings. The color choice is in reference to Yates High School in Houston, where Floyd went to school.

"As we continue to mourn the loss of George Floyd, along with others who have been the victim of violence by police officers, we will seek to remember him and honor his memory. Last week, we showed the world that we can march, protest and be heard, and do so peacefully and respectfully. We will continue to demand justice and ensure that our police officers remain a positive presence in our own community," Cantrell said in a statement.

