Super Bowl commercial encourages skilled workers to come to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - If you watched the Super Bowl over the weekend, you may remember an ad that featured Gov. Jeff Landry encouraging skilled workers to come work in Louisiana.

Skilled workers include electricians, HVAC specialists, plumbers, welders and others, according to Louisiana Works. They say the state is experiencing "extraordinary economic and job growth," but it's focused heavily on these skill traits.

"These jobs offer an incredible opportunity for our people, whether it's young people looking for a career or maybe older people who are looking for a new career. These jobs are really high-paying. They will absolutely support a middle-class lifestyle. And they are accessible to people with less than 4 years of education," Secretary of Louisiana Works Susana Schowen said.

The largest META Data center is being built in North Louisiana and will need over 5,000 skilled workers just for the construction process. When the center is officially open, there will be even more job opportunities.

"I think a lot of people, when they hear that, think about sort of data analytics, jobs, IT computer science type jobs, but really a significant portion of the jobs that are going to be created are going to be electricians and HVAC operators because there's a lot of heat generated by these data centers. And so we're going to need a lot of people like that," Schowen said.

Overall, in the state, there are over 85,000 job openings currently.

If you are interested in seeing what opportunities are available, click here.