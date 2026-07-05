Sunday PM Forecast: Storms take a break tonight, picking back up on Monday

A quieter night is ahead after a relatively “bumpy” Sunday afternoon full of storms. However, Mother Nature will attempt a repeat performance on Monday, with numerous storms developing on the heels of late morning and early-afternoon heat.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect afternoon thunderstorms to quickly fizzle throughout the evening. Clouds will linger in their wake, but even those will gradually clear with time, so have sunglasses ready for the Monday morning drive. It will be another mild start in the low to mid-70s. Early sun will rapidly push temperatures up, eventually rising into the low 90s by afternoon. The atmosphere will remain warm and loaded with moisture, supporting another round of numerous afternoon thunderstorms. A handful of these storms could produce 40 to 60 mph wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. All thunderstorms will be capable of frequent lightning. Expect these summer storms to die down after dark.





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Up Next: This routine of heat and humidity driving a fresh crop of afternoon storms will continue through the week, though daily coverage will gradually diminish. Scattered storms on Tuesday will become much more isolated by the end of the week. As that happens, afternoon highs will trend warmer toward the mid-90s. Next weekend, the pattern will flip again as another moisture surge fuels a greater number of afternoon storms.

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The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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