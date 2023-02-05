Sunday PM Forecast: Another beautiful day across the Capital Area, more to come for the start of the week

Only a few more dry days in the upcoming forecast.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures hit 70° across some parts of the Capital Area. Overall it was another comfortable afternoon. Overnight we will see temperatures fall into the mid-40s and the same pleasant weather pattern is set to continue for the start of your workweek. Monday you will be waking up to temperatures in the mid-40s across the area. By the afternoon, daytime highs will be in the 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine but some clouds will move in, still dry.

Up Next: Tuesday the same pattern will repeat and temperatures will gradually climb as we approach our next rainmaker. Daytime highs will creep into the upper-70s and some parts will likely hit 80° before the day is over. Winds will shift out of the south pumping more moisture into the forecast. Tuesday will not be widespread rain but isolated showers are a possibility as the line of showers and storms approaches the Capital Area. You should expect to see rain Wednesday. A cold front will push through the Capital Area bringing showers and storms starting early and lasting through the afternoon hours. Overall the cold front will be quick moving only allowing for about an inch of rain to fall, of course, localized areas could pick up higher amounts. Starting Thursday we will be drying out and cooling down. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.