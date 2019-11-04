70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: Time to Bring on Bama

3 hours 55 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 November 04, 2019 12:27 PM November 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This week on Sunday Journal, it's time to bring on 'bama!

It's LSU-Alabama week and we'll get tiger fans fired up for what some are calling, 'the game of century-part deux.'

Sunday Journal's guest, LSU author and historian, Bud Johnson, will offer his perspective and predictions regarding the big game. 

This program will also take viewers back in time, to some of the most memorable games in Tiger-Tide history, including the first game of the century. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days