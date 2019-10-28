Sunday Journal: All Saints' Day at Holy Rosary

This week, Sunday Journal brings viewers to Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, where All Saints Day is celebrated every day.

Viewers will visit the church's 'Wall of Saints,' a gallery of holy men, women and children of the church. Father Josh Johnson will offer insight into the stories behind some of the faces, providing stories of faith, courage and inspiration.

Viewers will also learn how they can visit the wall of faith for themselves.