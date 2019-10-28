66°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: All Saints' Day at Holy Rosary
This week, Sunday Journal brings viewers to Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, where All Saints Day is celebrated every day.
Viewers will visit the church's 'Wall of Saints,' a gallery of holy men, women and children of the church. Father Josh Johnson will offer insight into the stories behind some of the faces, providing stories of faith, courage and inspiration.
Viewers will also learn how they can visit the wall of faith for themselves.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teacher arrested in child rape investigation to remain jailed without bond
-
Tire-shredding program a step closer to ease blight problems in north Baton...
-
Saints' Demario Davis surprises students who supported him with 'Child of God'...
-
Sunday Journal All Saint's Day at Holy Rosary
-
VP Pence to visit LA