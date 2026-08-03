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Sunday Journal: 2027 Teacher of the Year

3 hours 10 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 7:12 AM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This week on Sunday Journal, JP sat down with Louisiana's 2027 Teacher of the Year!

Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired's Alisha Butler was honored at this year's Dream Teachers Gala, hosted by the Louisiana Department of Education.

"It is so rewarding. Every day you walk into the classroom, even if you're having a bad day, they are your why," Butler told JP, reflecting on teaching at the Baton Rouge-based school.

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