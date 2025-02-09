Sunday AM Forecast: Stalled front to create multiple rounds of rain next week

While the beginning of February has been mainly dry, that will not be the case going into the new workweek. A stalled front will create multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Today & Tonight: After the morning fog, the rest of the day will feature party sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. The record high for the day is 83 degrees, and that has a chance of being beaten. Overall, today is a great day for any outdoor plans or activities. A weakening front is expected to slowly move through tonight. As it does so, a few spotty to isolated light showers will be possible. This front will usher in drier air, and slightly cooler temperatures. Lows will be near 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Fog will finally not be in the forecast!

Up Next: On Monday, the previously mentioned front will stall near the coast, before quickly moving back to the north. That means the slightly cooler temperatures will be brief. This front will meander around the area through most of the week, serving as a trigger for showers and thunderstorms. Several disturbances in the atmosphere will also help to initiate storms. Multiple rounds are expected Tuesday through Thursday. The exact timing for these rounds are still being worked out. In total, most can expect 1-2" of rain. The front finally looks to get the push it needs to clean pass the area late in week. This would deliver some sort of cooldown, but by how much is still being worked out. Given there are still several unknowns about next week's forecast, expect changes to rain coverage and temperatures in the coming days.

– Balin

