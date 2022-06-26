Sunday AM Forecast: Most will see some cool-down showers today

No heat alerts today! Rain will help to keep the heat index down.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today will climb into the upper 90s before some showers and storms move in. Most of the viewing area can expect to see some rain today. On and off showers and storms will start up in the early afternoon and will clear as the sun goes down. If you have outdoor plans today, have an indoor back-up option incase storms bubble up over your area. Remember – when thunder roars go indoors – if you can hear thunder, it is not safe to be outside. Temperatures tonight will be in this mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders —sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: A bit more rain in the extended forecast will help keep the temperatures down. Afternoon highs will still reach the low to mid 90s, but the afternoon hours will bring scattered showers. Not everyone will see rain every day, but there is a chance every afternoon. Rainfall totals for the week are coming in from 2-5 inches of much needed rain. Higher totals will be closer to the coast. This amount of rain is manageable over a 7-day time period. The Storm Station will continue to monitor for the risk of locally heavy rainfall. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

There are two disturbances to watch. A disturbance in the Atlantic is going to travel west into the Caribbean but is unlikely to enter the Gulf. At this time, it is not expected to impact the local forecast. The other disturbance is going to contribute to a little extra rain this week. It is unlikely to develop into an organized tropical system, but we will see impacts in terms of rain in the next 5-7 days. A manageable 2-5 inches of rain is expected over the next week. We will be monitoring the risk for locally heavy rainfall.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic continues to become better organized. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to the middle part of this week. This system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move across the southeastern

Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.





Northern Gulf of Mexico:

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from southeastern Louisiana across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and the southern part of the Florida peninsula is associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur as it drifts westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.