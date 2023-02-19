Sunday AM Forecast: More sunshine heading your way today

The warming pattern will continue into the start of the workweek.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: One last chilly start in the forecast. Temperatures this morning dipping into the upper-30s across portions of the Capital Area. There will be some high level clouds in the skies but still plenty of sunshine, and by the afternoon you will see temperatures near 70°. Overnight temperatures will struggle to cool down as winds shift out of the south, pumping warmer more moist air into the area.

Parade Forecasts:

Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks, Sunday at 12pm -- Mostly sunny with temperatures rising through the 60s.

Krewe of Comogo, Sunday at 7pm -- Mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 50s.

Up Next: You will be waking up Monday morning to muggy temperatures in the mid-50s. Monday will continue the warming trend in the forecast with a daytime high near 78°. Rain chances remain low, but with the added moisture and hot PM temperatures a shower is possible. For your Tuesday, temperatures continue to climb and most people will see the low-80s. The pattern with partly sunny skies will continue but rain is still not likely. By Wednesday we will see winds pick up out of the south as our next system approaches the area. The added moisture plus warmer temperatures will bring a chance for rain back into the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.