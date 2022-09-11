Sunday AM Forecast: More sunshine and dry time on the way today

Yesterday was the PERFECT day for football, today is looking just as beautiful.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Mostly sunny skies to start your Sunday. Some areas seeing some patchy fog, that will begin to lift as the sun comes up. Temperatures still at a comfortable 72° this morning. We will warm into the high-80s today. Some areas could reach the low-90s during peak heating hours. We are watching out for some of those sneaky showers in your forecast. Not tracking a total washout for your Sunday. Showers that bubble up will be short lived. Overnight some cloud cover sticks around and temperatures fall into the high-60s!

Up Next: Some much needed changes coming into the forecast for the start of the workweek. We will begin to transition out of the rainy pattern due to a weak cold front passage on Monday. Monday morning will start off with some patchy fog like we’ve seen this weekend, feeling humid with temperatures in the low-70s. Winds will shift to out of the northwest as the front begins to make its way through the Capital Area during the late afternoon and overnight hours. Not expecting much rain with this system but some showers are possible along the leading edge of the front. Regardless we are expecting partly sunny skies for most of the day. Northerly breeze will bring drier air into the area and this will set up a new drier pattern for the rest of your work week. Waking up temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Comfortable start to the day, then temperatures will warm into the high-80s low-90s. Rain will not be a problem for the area this workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on

Monday. Any development of this wave should be slow to occur while

it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical

Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.