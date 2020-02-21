Sun returns, freezing temperatures possible tonight

After five not so nice days, clear skies have returned. Below average temperatures are expected through Saturday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Despite a sunny Friday afternoon, high temperatures will fail to reach 60 degrees. Most locations will top out in the mid to upper 50s with light, northeast winds. Bundle up for the Krewe of Southdowns parade and LSU Baseball with evening temperatures in the 40s. Beneath clear skies, near freezing temperatures are anticipated in the Baton Rouge area overnight.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for parishes and counties along and north of I-10 because mild weather initiated growing in some vegetation. Take the needed precautions for any plants that you want to keep healthy. Pipe bursting is not a concern.

Up Next: The weekend will start cold cool and quiet conditions. The forecast looks excellent for the Spanishtown Mardi Gras parade, rolling Saturday at noon. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s. Some clouds will build on Sunday as thermometers return to the 60s. The day will stay dry though. The next fast-moving disturbance will swing into the area on Monday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible into early Tuesday. The middle to end of next week is likely to feature well below average temperatures.

THE EXPLANATION:

A late winter Arctic airmass will arrive Friday and bring below normal temperatures and windy conditions to the area. A surface high pressure system will build over the Mid-Mississippi River Valley by Friday afternoon and remain in place through the upcoming weekend with dry and cool conditions through Saturday. Near freezing temperatures are possible along and north of I-12 on Saturday morning. A warming trend will begin on Sunday out ahead of an upper level trough digging through the Midwest on Sunday. Rain chances will increase Sunday night into Monday. The associated cold front could stall or slowly move through Monday night and Tuesday morning bringing unsettled weather into Mardi Gras.

At this time, it appears that showers will end on Tuesday morning in the Baton Rouge area, but could linger through the day in New Orleans. This trend will need to be monitored with regard to Mardi Gras events. A secondary front will pass on Tuesday night and Wednesday with little precipitation and deliver cooler and drier conditions through the end of next week.

