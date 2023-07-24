Summer is over: Students at local colleges head back to school

BATON ROUGE - It’s time for local college students to head back to class.

Students have been moving back to campuses over the past couple of weeks as they prepared for another school year. It's a sigh of relief for some after a summer break that had many wondering if they would be able to afford coming back, or to go to school at all.

Higher education leaders from universities like LSU and Southern, worked with state leaders to fund higher education and the TOPS program, arguing that cuts to funding would be detrimental to so many students. But, during the eleventh hours of the year's third special session, lawmakers made a deal sparing higher education.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said both parents and students could rest easy knowing college could remain an option for many concerned with how to pay for it.