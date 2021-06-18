SU flag bound for space at the end of July

Photo by Boeing

A piece of Louisiana is set to make a trip to space on Boeing's CST-100 Starliner at the end of July.

Along with 13 other Historically Black Universities throughout the United States, a flag and other memorabilia from Southern University will be headed into space. Commemorative Rosie the Riveter coins will also join the flight to honor the almost 19 million women who worked in the aerospace industry during World War Two.

This is NASA and Boeing's second attempt to get Starliner to the International Space Station. Their first test in December 2019 fell just short of expectations due to various technical problems.

This flight will be uncrewed with only the flags and coins onboard. The purpose is to prove the craft can carry astronauts safely to and from the space station.