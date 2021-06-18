75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SU flag bound for space at the end of July

53 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, June 18 2021 Jun 18, 2021 June 18, 2021 8:51 PM June 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo by Boeing

A piece of Louisiana is set to make a trip to space on Boeing's CST-100 Starliner at the end of July.

Along with 13 other Historically Black Universities throughout the United States, a flag and other memorabilia from Southern University will be headed into space. Commemorative Rosie the Riveter coins will also join the flight to honor the almost 19 million women who worked in the aerospace industry during World War Two.

This is NASA and Boeing's second attempt to get Starliner to the International Space Station. Their first test in December 2019 fell just short of expectations due to various technical problems.

Trending News

This flight will be uncrewed with only the flags and coins onboard. The purpose is to prove the craft can carry astronauts safely to and from the space station.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days