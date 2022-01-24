Study committee to discuss BRPD body camera program

BATON ROUGE- A BRPD study committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the use of a body camera program for its officers.



The Metro Council approved 100 body cameras last year for a pilot program in the city.



At the meeting, police will discuss their experiences with the cameras and the possible implementation of them into everyday patrols.



The meeting will be at 1 p.m. at City Hall in Room 209.