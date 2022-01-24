36°
Study committee to discuss BRPD body camera program

5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 06 2016 Apr 6, 2016 April 06, 2016 10:34 AM April 06, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE- A BRPD study committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the use of a body camera program for its officers.

The Metro Council approved 100 body cameras last year for a pilot program in the city.

At the meeting, police will discuss their experiences with the cameras and the possible implementation of them into everyday patrols.

 Wednesday afternoon at City Hall to discuss the matter.

The meeting will be at 1 p.m. at City Hall in Room 209.

