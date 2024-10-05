Students show off their hand-built robots at the 11th annual Red Stick Rumble

DENHAM SPRINGS - 24 teams from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas competed in various mini games that involved operating a hand-built robot during the 11th annual Dow Red Stick Rumble Competition at Denham Springs High School.

This event gave students an opportunity to show off their STEM knowledge and a outlet to express themselves.

"Everything that we're seeing around here is what has come from every team's mind. Because no robots are the same. Everybody's is going to be unique," Fontainebleau High School robotics coach Tracy Hoffman said.

She also says that robotics is a way to bring like-minded students together and give them a sense of community.

"It gives them a purpose. It makes them feel that they have there own little family," she said.

Hoffman also shared that participating in these competitions can help students learn skills that can lead them to success. She's witnessed former students embark in careers such as data analysis and electrical engineering.

"They actually are able to find who they are. I've had students who didn't know they wanted to be programmers. I've had students who didn't know they wanted to be public speakers because they've never been in front of anybody," she said.

This was an off-season event to bring in new team members and help current members practice driving the robots.