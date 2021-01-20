Students from local high school participated in historic 'We Are One' event

BATON ROUGE - It's not every day that teenagers from small communities in the South have the opportunity to play a role in inauguration events alongside celebrities and well-known politicians before a national audience.

But this is the honor that several high school students from Louisiana earned earlier this week.

Students from Northeast High School, a public school in the community of Pride, were invited to participate in the Tuesday (Jan. 19) evening "We Are One" inauguration event.

School officials say several Viking band members including La’Nya Bailey and Ja’Kiyas Bailey were included in the events as was a former member named Mason Johnson.

The students, guided by Band Director, Stephen Gregory, were praised by peers and teachers alike as they participated in the historical event.

