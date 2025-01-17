62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Student arrested after allegedly making threat to Northwestern Middle School

27 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 3:20 PM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ZACHARY — A student was arrested after they allegedly made a threat to Northwestern Middle School, the Zachary Community School District said.

The student was arrested by Zachary Police, a letter written to parents and staff on Wednesday said. According to a spokesperson said, the threat was made outside of school hours.

Parents were asked to talk to their children about the severity of making threats to schools.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days