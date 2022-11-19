Latest Weather Blog
Street flooding reported around capital area Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Several roadways around Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas are being impacted by high water levels Thursday.
Burbank near Nicholson is flooded per usual... but there’s always someone who attempts this. pic.twitter.com/iUcDPD0IbX— Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) April 4, 2019
Street flooding has been reported in the following areas in Baton Rouge.
-Perkins at Bluebonnet Blvd
-Jefferson Hwy at Bluebonnet Blvd
-Louise St. at Napoleon St
Trending News
-Burbank Dr at Nicholson St
-River Road at Oklahoma St
In Ascension Parish, the sheriff's office says the following roads have been impacted.
Roads that are completely closed due to high water:
-St. Patrick Street
-Palm Dr.
-Azalea Dr.
Roads that have high water but are passable:
-Highway 42 at Rosemont Dr.
-McCrory Road
-Old Jefferson Hwy at Charleston Road
-Highway 930 at Highway 42
-Highway 1 South Underpass-Donaldsonville
-S. Burnside Ave from E. Rome to Vesta Trailer Park
-Joe Sevario Rd at Highway 933
-Norwood Road at Floyd Holton Road
Drivers are advised to avoid these spots if possible. You can monitor traffic conditions using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking map here.
More severe weather updates can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident,...
-
Despite neighbors' struggles to get home, BRPD won't change contraflow plans for...
-
Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
-
Crews tackle fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
-
Football programs nationwide show their support for Mike Hollins, those affected by...
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers