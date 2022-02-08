Stolen semi-truck carrying $154K worth of metal found in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A stolen semi-truck containing $154,000 worth of metal wire was found in an overgrown area on the side of the road in New Orleans.

Troopers found 53-year-old Terry Woodside on Old Gentilly Road changing the VIN of the semi-truck. The wire was found nearby.

State Police said the semi, valued at $125,000, was stolen from St. Helena Parish. Afterward, a flatbed trailer, valued at $50,000, was stolen from Tangipahoa Parish.

Detectives said nine rolls of 7,000-pound aluminum wire were on the trailer when it was taken. The wire is valued at $154,000.

Woodside was booked for possession of stolen things and removal or alteration of vehicle identifying numbers.