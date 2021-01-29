Stocks indexes open lower, while GameStop, AMC soar again

NEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes opened lower on Wall Street Friday, while shares of GameStop, AMC and several other stocks being targeted by a rowdy community of amateur investors soared again in more volatile trading.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.7% in the early going. The frenzied trading in those stocks has drawn increasingly loud calls on Capitol Hill and elsewhere for regulators to step in.

The Securites and Exchange Commission said it was closely evaluating the “extreme price volatility” in certain stocks.

Shares of Novavax soared after the company reported positive results from a British study of its vaccine candidate. Treasury yields rose.