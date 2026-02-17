51°
Still strong: No. 2 LSU bats get the win against Kent State
It was once again a double digit offensive output by No. 2 LSU baseball as the Tigers smashed four home runs in a 10-7 win against Kent St.
Jake Brown continued his scorching hot start to 2026 with another multi-home run performance. Brown has four home runs in his last two games. After a four-run Kent St. seventh inning, Jay Johnson called in Gavin Guidry to finish the game. Guidry struck out five batter in what has been a fantastic start to his return to the mound.
LSU's next game is at Alex Box Stadium against Nicholls State on Wednesday, Feb. 18.
