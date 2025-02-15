STATE SOCCER: Catholic boys end Denham Springs' unbeaten run to earn state title game berth

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Catholic boys soccer team advanced to the state title game Saturday with a win at top-seed Denham Springs.

No. 4 Catholic 3, No. 1 Denham Springs 1

The Bears will play No. 6 St. Paul in the Division I state championship game next Saturday, February 22 at 5 p.m. at Southeastern's Strawberry Stadium.

Division III Boys Semifinal

No. 2 University High 3, No. 3 Bossier 0

U-High will play No. 1 Loyola Prep in the state title game Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Southeastern.

Division III Girls Semifinal

No. 3 U-High 3, No. 2 Archbishop Hannan 2

U-High will play top-seed Parkview Baptist in the state championship game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Southeastern.