State: School evaluation tools needs improvement

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana education officials say the latest performance scores for public schools and public school districts show improvements in "nearly every measure of academic progress."



However, the state Education Department says in a Thursday news release that the school performance grading system needs improvement. It says, for instance, that the system still doesn't reflect gains by low-achieving students.



Also, schools are not yet graded on preparation of students for the workforce or college.



Performance reports released Thursday include letter grades - A, B, C, D or F - for schools and school districts. Factors in those grades include the percentage of students achieving "mastery" of subject material in grades three through eight on standardized tests. Performance on the ACT college readiness test is considered, as are graduation rates.