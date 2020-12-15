State's top COVID doctor receives vaccine Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The state's interim top COVID doctor received his coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

Dr. Joseph Kanter has taken the high-profile position as the state's face of the COVID response after Dr. Alex Billioux resigned in the fall. Kanter is the interim assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health and has appeared at news conferences related to the state's virus response with the governor.

Kanter and other medical professionals were vaccinated at a hospital in New Orleans, the second day of vaccines in Louisiana. Hospitals in Baton Rouge began vaccinations Tuesday.

Kanter, who has warned of continued COVID spread amid early rounds of vaccinations, said on social media Tuesday he was "excited to join front-line hospital colleagues... to get my COVID-19 vaccination." He continued, "step by step, we will put this pandemic behind us."

