State Police: Woman killed in head-on collision in Washington Parish

BOGALUSA– Louisiana State Police say a Thursday morning crash in Washington Parish resulted in the death of a 40-year-old woman.

Police say Vanessa L. Kraft was killed following a two-vehicle collision on LA 16, just west of LA 1074.

Kraft was behind the wheel of a Saturn SL2 while headed east on LA 16 and police say she crossed the centerline, crashing directly into a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was traveling west in a head-on collision.

Kraft was rushed to an area hospital for treatment but died shortly after her arrival.

It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt when the collision occurred and police say impairment may have been a factor.

Their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.