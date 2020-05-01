62°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Woman killed in head-on collision in Washington Parish
BOGALUSA– Louisiana State Police say a Thursday morning crash in Washington Parish resulted in the death of a 40-year-old woman.
Police say Vanessa L. Kraft was killed following a two-vehicle collision on LA 16, just west of LA 1074.
Kraft was behind the wheel of a Saturn SL2 while headed east on LA 16 and police say she crossed the centerline, crashing directly into a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was traveling west in a head-on collision.
Kraft was rushed to an area hospital for treatment but died shortly after her arrival.
It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt when the collision occurred and police say impairment may have been a factor.
Their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some businesses begin limited reopening, Friday
-
Authorities investigate fatal shooting on E Smiley Ave. Thursday evening
-
Emergency crews responded to two overturned vehicles on Florida Blvd. Thursday evening
-
Newlyweds nearing graduation, med school surprised by neighborhood second line
-
State outlines rules for outdoor seating at restaurants