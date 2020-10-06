State Police: Two Church Point residents killed in Monday morning collision

CHURCH POINT - A two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish resulted in the deaths of two Church Point residents on Monday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say on Monday morning, shortly before 9:15 a.m., 78-year-old Ray Dulpechin and 64-year-old Paul Young of Church Point lost their lives when their vehicles collided at the intersection of US Hwy 190 and LA Hwy 752 in St. Landry Parish.

A preliminary investigation revealed Duplechin was behind the wheel of a 2006 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, with Young as a passenger, while driving along Belleau Road. Police say Duplechin drove through an intersection in an attempt to cross over US 190's eastbound lanes of traffic and make his way onto LA 752.

But as the Chevrolet entered the intersection, police say it was struck by an eastbound 2004 Ford pickup truck. After the impact, both vehicles ran off the right side of the road. Police say Duplechin was wearing a seatbelt and his passenger, Young, was not.

Duplechin and Young were both killed as a result of the crash and pronounced dead on scene, police say.

The driver of the Ford, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was not injured.

According to authorities, impairment is unknown as a factor at this time and toxicology reports are pending; the crash remains under investigation.