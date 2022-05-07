84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police: Texas man killed in single vehicle crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

26 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, May 07 2022 May 7, 2022 May 07, 2022 11:48 AM May 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - A Texas man is dead after being involved in a single vehicle crash along LA 415 at US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

State Police say 54-year-old Arturo Vaquera Martinez was driving a 2015 Freightliner tractor trailer northbound on LA 415. For reasons still unknown, Martinez failed to navigate the entrance ramp curve to US 190 westbound. The tractor-trailer traveled off road through the guardrail before overturning.

First responders tried to perform life saving measures before pronouncing Martinez dead on scene. Impairment is not suspected and use of a seat belt is unknown.

The investigation is still on going.

