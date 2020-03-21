State Police respond to deadly two-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - State Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 12 West near Pumpkin Center Rd, in Tangipahoa Parish early Saturday Morning.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as a Mazda 3, driven by 31-year-old Caitlin Jones was traveling west on Interstate 12 in the right lane. Jones’ vehicle struck the rear-end of a GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Michael Jones, which was also traveling on Interstate 12 West in the right lane.

After this impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway striking trees. Despite wearing a seat belt, Michael Jones sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Caitlin Jones was not wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Caitlin Jones. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected from both drivers for scientific analysis. Caitlin Jones was arrested and will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for vehicular homicide charges.