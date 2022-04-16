State Police investigating two separate deadly crashes just hours apart

State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened only hours apart Friday.

Troopers said the first crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday on LA Highway 311 north of Savanne Road in Houma. The single-vehicle accident claimed the life of 73-year-old Robert Miller.

Investigators report that Miller was driving north on LA Highway 311 when his vehicle reportedly ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Miller sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The passenger in Miller's vehicle was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries. Both victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, police say.

A toxicology sample was taken from Miller as part of an ongoing investigation.

The second crash happened roughly seven hours later, shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on US Highway 90 near Catfish Lane in Lafourche Parish, according to State Police. The crash killed 28-year-old motorcyclist James Derouen.

Derouen was reportedly traveling in the wrong direction in the left westbound lane of US Highway 90 on his motorcycle. Police said a truck traveling west in the left lane then struck Derouen head-on, ejecting him from the motorcycle.

Derouen was fatally injured and died at the scene. The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken from Derouen for analysis. Investigators do not suspect the driver of the truck was impaired, but they provided a voluntary toxicology sample for analysis.